India Inc shares expectations from Modi Govt, 2019 elections

Exclusive backstage interviews of Ramesh Iyer, Tulsi Tanti, Manpreet Badal, Nikhil Prasad Ojha, and Ajay Vir Jhakar at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. VVIPs and leaders of India Inc. share their views and expectations from Modi government and 2019 general elections.