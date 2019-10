Demonetisation set the country back, says Raghuram Rajan

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meet in Davos, former RBI Chief Raghuram Rajan welcomed Modi government's policies such as GST and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. However, he was critical of the government's decision to scrap Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency. He said demonetisation was a "setback" to the economy.Watch the video for more views on the government's policies.