Deepika Padukone wins WEF's Crystal Award 2020

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been awarded the Crystal Award 2020 at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. The actor has been awarded for her leadership in raising mental health awareness and her foundation Live Love Laugh. Padukone, after receiving the award, said, "My love and hate relationship with this has taught me a lot and I want to tell everyone suffering from this that you are not alone". Watch the video for more.

Also read: Chidambaram warns Modi govt's ministers will attack Gita Gopinath after IMF cuts growth forecast

Also read: 'Depression is serious illness': Deepika Padukone tells World Economic Forum why she started Live Love Laugh



