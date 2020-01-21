Founder Klaus Schwab's message at WEF 2020; Gopinath on global growth

Professor Klaus Schwab, the founder of WEF officially opened the Annual Meeting 2020, with a tribute to the young leaders in the room - Young Global Leaders and Global Shapers - who still believe in the interdependence of the world and are ready to work together. Nearly 3000 participants from 117 countries and 53 heads of state have gathered at the Swiss town of Davos for the 50th anniversary of World Economic Forum's annual session. The world's top leaders from politics, business, civil society, academia, media and the arts have descended on the Swiss mountain village of Davos for the World Economic Forum's 50th Annual Meeting. IMF's chief economist Gita Gopinath presented the global economic outlook at the meet. The economic slowdown in India was the primary reason behind global growth estimates being downgraded in the latest World Economic Outlook, she said. Actor Deepike Padukone won the Crystal Award at the meet. This and more news from Davos on News Blast.