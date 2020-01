The IMF has slashed India's growth forecast further by more than a percentage point. Gita Gopinath cited stress in the non-banking financial sector and weak rural income growth as a major reason. The IMF has also trimmed back 2020 global growth forecast due to a sharp slowdown in India and other emerging markets. Watch the video for more.

