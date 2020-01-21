'Nothing has been done about carbon emissions', says Thunberg at WEF meet

Seventeen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg slammed global leaders for their inaction towards the worsening climate situation, at a panel discussion on 'How to save the planet' at Davos 2020. Talking about the positive outcome of her protests, she acknowledged that the younger generation across the globe were getting aware about the issue. But she also added that nothing had been done about excessive carbon emissions. Talking about her expectations, she urged people to listen to science and start treating climate crisis as a crisis. Watch the video for more.