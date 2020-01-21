Our relations with China have never been better: President Trump at WEF

In his speech at the World Economic Forum, President Trump elaborated on the successes of the US economy. Among other things he also spoke about US and China trade relations, pointing out how nobody did anything before he came to power. He added that America confronted the problem head-on under him and today their relations with China were extraordinary. According to the new agreement, China has agreed on many points. Their relationship could never have been better. Watch the video for more.