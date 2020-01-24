Survey reveals what Indians think about $5 trillion economy target

A majority of respondents to a survey conducted by India Today and Karvy Insights feel that soaring prices of onion and other food items are indicators of the poor state of the Indian economy. The poll called the Mood of the Nation (MOTN) surveyed 12,141 people across India. The majority believe that it is either growing slowly or not growing at all. The survey responses are in line with recent estimates. According to the national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), India's GDP growth may fall to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current fiscal. Watch as India Today's Rahul Kanwal discusses the current state of Indian economy, the results of the survey and the chances of revival with experts at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos.

