Trump on India and China; World will know Pakistan's potential, says Imran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that India and China should not be considered developing nations by the World Trade Organisation (WTO). He made the remarks during a press conference on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2020 at Davos. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the world will realise the true strategic and economic potential of his country when the relationship with India becomes normal, but that has "unfortunately" not been great. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google, said on Wednesday that healthcare offers the biggest potential over the next five to 10 years for using artificial intelligence to improve outcomes, and vowed that the technology giant will heed privacy concerns. Watch this and more on News Blast.





