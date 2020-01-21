WEF 2020: India Inc reacts to IMF's growth forecast cut

On the sidelines of the ongoing WEF annual meet in Davos, Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today & Aajtak spoke to Indian industry veterans about IMF's latest cut in global growth forecast which it attributed also to the slowdown in India. CP Gurnani, CEO, Tech Mahindra, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, Vikram Kirloskar, President, Confederation of Indian Industry shared their views about the sentiment in the industry right now, how reforms have affected business, and about the possibilities of a revival.