Ahead of WEF annual meet, protesters with smoke canisters and flares were seen marching to express themselves against the World Economic Forum meet in Davos. People are protesting against businesses and political leaders who have not taken action for the climate crisis among other issues. Critics have felt the annual meet in the Swiss town is elitist and claim that nothing concrete gets done afterwards. The meet kicks off on Jan 21 and will continue till Jan 24. Watch the video for more.