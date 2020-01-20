 World Economic Forum meet 2020 at Davos: All you need to know : WEF 2020: Business Today
World Economic Forum meet 2020 at Davos: All you need to know

January 20, 2020
The World Economic Forum annual meet at Davos is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Leaders from the world of politics and business and also academia will be gathering at the snow-clad destination in Switzerland. The focus this year, will be on climate and the theme is 'Stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world.' There will be many firsts this year. Teenage activists have been especially invited for the event. Youtube Influencers will be present for the first time. US President Donald Trump will make a speech and much more. Watch the video for more.