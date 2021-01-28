India fought the pandemic, helped 150 countries: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India not only managed to beat the COVID-19 crisis, but also helped over 150 countries in the process. Addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conference, PM Modi said that at the beginning of the pandemic, global experts had predicted that India would face a tsunami of coronavirus cases, but with the use of public participation and technology for testing and tracking, the country was able to turn the fight against COVID-19 into a mass movement. Watch the video for more.

