 Unrestricted cross-border mobility may take time: Dr Vardhan : WEF 2021
Unrestricted cross-border mobility may take time: Dr Vardhan

BusinessToday.In | January 29, 2021

Speaking at a session on 'Restoring Cross-Border Mobility' at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit,  Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology,  said the COVID-19 pandemic has gravely wounded the world economy with serious consequences, impacting individuals and communities across the world.  Watch the video as he talks about ways to solve cross-border mobility challenges and why it will require co-operation between the health sector as well as aviation, travel and tourism sectors and stakeholders to make it possible.

