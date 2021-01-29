 We are at a very early stage of Artificial Intelligence: Pichai at WEF : WEF 2021: Business Today
We are at a very early stage of Artificial Intelligence: Pichai at WEF

BusinessToday.In | January 29, 2021

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet in the session 'An Insight, An Idea' , talks about the power of technology, technological innovation and being a 'technology optimistic' himself. Highlighting Artificial Intelligence, he says that the real potential of AI is yet to be discovered and that we are still at a very early stage of AI. It will take about 10-15 years for AI to finally come into play and solve  problems of the future.

