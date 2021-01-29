WEF: How nations can work together to retrain and redeploy workforce for the future

The responsibility of skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the workforce in the post-pandemic world lies not just with governments but employees and companies as well. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2020 states that 43 per cent of the businesses surveyed are set to reduce their workforce, and 34 percent plan to expand their workforce due to technology integration. Watch as experts like Salil Parekh, Guy Ryder, Director-General of ILO and others discuss how businesses and governments can collaborate to retrain workers and redeploy them for jobs of the future.

