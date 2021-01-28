WEF: India's agriculture minister highlights ways to strengthen agri-infrastructure

Agriculture minister of India, Narendra Singh Tomar, discussed ways to strengthen the agricultural infrastructure in India at the 51st World Economic Forum. Tomar talked about the government's efforts to deliver soil health cards to farmers and its emphasis on the R&D sector. He also added that a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been added to the Atmanirbhar Bharat package to strengthen the crops storage infrastructure and reduce post-harvesting losses. Watch the video for more.

