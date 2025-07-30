9 bikes under ₹2 lakh: India’s best rides for every road, budget, and thrill

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
From the rugged Classic 350 to the sleek Yamaha R15 V4, these bikes pack serious power, comfort, and style—all under ₹2 lakh. You don’t need deep pockets to ride like royalty.
Bikes like the MT 15 V2 and Apache RTR 160 4V are tailor-made for urban chaos—nimble, efficient, and eye-catching. Built for speed bumps, tight lanes, and stop-start traffic.
The Pulsar N250 and Classic 350 bring highway comfort and torque to budget riders. Long rides? These bikes munch miles without munching your wallet.
With the SP 125 delivering up to 65kmpl, and R15 V4 hitting the mid-50s, these machines balance thrill and thrift—making every litre go further on Indian roads.
The upcoming Xpulse 210 is purpose-built for India’s rugged interiors—off-road ready, torquey, and perfect for bad roads, farms, or high-altitude wanderlust.
Bajaj’s NS200 and Hero’s Xtreme 160R are all-rounders: reliable, fun, and cheap to run. Perfect for college, office, or weekend getaways.
With aggressive looks and modern tech, bikes like the Yamaha MT 15 and Raider 125 turn heads at red lights—and don’t cost a fortune to do it.
Every model here offers a strong service network, affordable spares, and minimal downtime—because a bike is only as good as the ease of keeping it on the road.
These bikes aren’t just affordable to buy—they hold their resale value well. You ride now, you cash out later. It’s two-wheeled investment made smart.