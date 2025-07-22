9 superbikes under ₹5 Lakh: Twin-cylinder thrills, budget-biker approved

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Kawasaki Shock

The Ninja 300 still commands attention at ₹3.43 lakh. A twin-cylinder sportbike from a legacy brand—can this budget beast keep up with the 400cc upstarts?

CFMoto’s Double Play

Two superbikes under ₹5 lakh—the 650 MT and 650 NK—pack a full-size 649cc twin. One’s built for adventure, the other for urban warfare. Which suits your throttle hand?

Benelli Wildcard

At ₹4.99 lakh, the Leoncino 500 is a scrambler-styled dark horse with trail chops and a twin-cylinder growl. Underrated? Absolutely. Unmissable? You decide.

Interceptor Icon

Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650 at just ₹3.03 lakh delivers retro vibes, long-haul comfort, and legit twin-cylinder muscle. Still the best value in modern classics?

GT Café Dream

The Continental GT 650 turns heads with café racer charm and a punchy 648cc motor—all for ₹3.67 lakh. It’s nostalgia with torque. But can it tour?

Yamaha’s Precision

The YZF R3 returns with refined 321cc twin-cylinder precision at ₹4.80 lakh. Lightweight, sharp, and track-tempered—this one’s for the apex addicts.

Aprilia’s Curveball

The RS 457 stuns with Italian design and a twin-cylinder 457cc engine at ₹4.10 lakh. The closest thing to MotoGP thrills without MotoGP bills?

KTM’s Street Weapon

The Duke 390 might only have one cylinder, but at ₹3.43 lakh, it delivers explosive power-to-weight dynamics. Pure hooligan energy—no frills, no fear.

Twin-Cylinder Takeover

From the Ninja 300 to the Aprilia RS 457, 7 out of 9 bikes here boast twin-cylinder engines under ₹5 lakh. A performance renaissance or a spec sheet illusion?
