Under ₹1 lakh EVs: Is the TVS Orbiter better than the Vida V2X and Ola S1X?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
TVS Orbiter lands at ₹99,900—slipping just under the ₹1L mark. It undercuts Ather 450S IDC 122 KM (₹1.22L) and challenges Ola S1X 3kWh (₹97,499) and Hero Vida VX2 Plus (₹1.09L).
Cruise control on a ₹99,900 scooter? Orbiter brings features Ola S1X (₹82K–₹1.06L) and Vida VX2 Go (₹99K) skip—even in their higher variants.
158 km IDC on a 3.1 kWh battery outpaces Ola S1X 2kWh (₹82,499, 95 km) and matches the 4kWh (₹1.05L) model—at a lower price.
34-litre boot and flat seat in the Orbiter beat Ather 450S (₹84K–₹1.48L) and Vida Plus (₹1.09L) for daily utility—without asking for premium cash.
Vida VX2 Plus at ₹1.09L feels stuck—neither cheaper than Ola nor richer in features than TVS. Even BaaS option (₹64,990) can’t match Orbiter’s value stack.
TVS packs Bluetooth, OTA updates, SmartXonnect—all standard at ₹99,900. Ather 450S Stack Pro charges ₹1.36L for a similar feature set.
14-inch front wheels, 169 mm clearance—TVS dials in ride quality, unlike Ola S1X 2kWh (₹82K) and Vida Go (₹59K–₹99K), which lean basic.
The S1X 3kWh (₹97,499) was the go-to “value” EV. Now the Orbiter brings longer range, cruise control, and better storage—for just ₹2K more.
TVS is done selling electric dreams to early adopters. Orbiter at ₹99,900 targets the commuter crowd, directly taking on Ola, Vida, and Ather’s mid-range.