₹2K daily, ₹60K monthly: The quiet profit math behind Amul’s franchise boom

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
What drives over 10,000 Indians to bet on a ₹1.5 lakh dairy dream with zero royalty strings? Inside the quiet explosion of Amul outlets sweeping India's smallest towns and busiest stations.
Forget burgers and pizzas—Amul’s ice cream parlours are pulling ₹10 lakh a month from spaces no bigger than a 1BHK. We trace the cold war heating up India's dessert scene.
A ₹25,000 brand deposit, and no cut of your revenue—what’s the catch? Amul’s model sounds too good to be true. But franchisees across India swear by the margins.
Ever bought kulfi on a platform? That’s not just nostalgia—it’s a multi-crore business. Amul’s Railway Parlours are quietly dominating Indian Railways with a low-investment, high-footfall strategy.
Credit: Amul
Most franchises bleed royalty. Amul doesn’t. With up to 50% profits on recipe-based items, this dairy king is turning milk into money, scoop by scoop.
100 square feet. ₹2,000 profit a day. Some franchisees say their Amul kiosks make more than full-size stores—with lower rent, less staff, and daily cash flow.
Scooping parlours cost more—up to ₹6 lakh—but deliver higher margins and brand glam. Is the extra ₹4 lakh worth it? Owners say it depends on footfall, flair, and freezer power.
From free signage to training and equipment subsidies, Amul's support cuts your startup burden. But what’s it really like to work under India’s biggest dairy brand?
No fancy degrees. No F&B background. Just a shop, some capital, and guts. That’s all it takes to ride the Amul wave, say first-time entrepreneurs building empires on dairy.