'CAM charges, 0 rent': The shocking truth about owning shops in malls in India

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Boom Bust

Malls rise fast—and fall faster. A hotspot today can become a ghost town tomorrow, killing your footfall, rent, and resale value as new competitors pop up nearby.

Cost Trap

Even if your shop sits empty, you’ll pay steep CAM charges, taxes, and insurance. These fixed costs can quietly bleed your profits month after month.

Footfall Fade

Online shopping is eating malls alive. Unless you're in a prime location, declining visitor numbers can make your shop invisible to customers—and tenants.

Anchor Collapse

When a major brand tenant leaves, the whole mall suffers. Your rental income drops, and attracting new tenants becomes a nightmare.

Crisis Shock

Pandemics, inflation, or economic slumps hit malls hard. Just like in COVID, one downturn can send vacancy soaring and income crashing.

Vacancy Vortex

Finding good tenants is tough—and keeping them is tougher. If the developer can’t draw in big brands, your shop might sit empty for months or even years.

Legal Maze

Owning a shop in a mall means navigating legal minefields: complex leases, zoning quirks, and hidden clauses can easily trip up investors.

Return Mirage

Banners scream “12% guaranteed returns”—but most investors get far less. Marketing hype hides the real risks and unreliable long-term yields.

Better Bet

High-street properties offer better rents, lower upkeep, and higher demand. While malls struggle, street shops thrive with footfall and visibility.

Representative pic
Related Stories

'After Titanic, time for Venus': Co-Founder of Titan Submersible Company wants to send humans in space 'Operating in 45 cities': Zomato rolls out free weather monitoring service with 650 stations 9 reasons why Gujaratis do well in business Amul Milk will be now available outside India as the legacy company goes global