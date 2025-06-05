Earn ₹75K–₹1.5 lakh monthly: Inside Amul’s low-cost ice cream empire

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Think 50% profits on scoops, sundaes, and sandwiches. Amul’s parlour model isn't just creamy—it’s cash-rich, especially in prime spots pulling ₹10 lakh a month.
No cuts, no strings. Unlike other franchise giants, Amul takes zero royalty. That means every rupee of your profit stays right where it should—in your pocket.
Just ₹2–4 lakh and 100 sq ft is all it takes to ride India’s most trusted dairy brand. For urban corners and railway stations, it’s a pint-sized goldmine.
Amul’s not just about ice cream anymore. Their scooping parlours serve baked pizzas, cheese-loaded burgers, and hot chocolate. Dessert meets deli, and it works.
Break-even in 6 to 18 months? That’s faster than most food ventures. For well-placed outlets, the math melts in your favor—fast.
From supply to signage, Amul offers end-to-end support. No cold feet needed—they handle the logistics, so you can focus on scoops and sales.
It’s Amul. The name alone pulls footfall. With 75+ years of trust, your outlet starts strong without spending crores on brand-building.
Kiosk in a metro? Milk booth in a tier-2 town? Scooping parlour in a mall? Amul’s formats flex with your budget, geography, and goals.
Milk, curd, lassi, ice cream—Amul sells staples and indulgences. With products for all seasons and reasons, this franchise isn’t just a summer hit.