From ₹3 lakh to lakhs a month: How small Makhana setups are minting big profits

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Low investment, high demand, and growing health consciousness have turned this ancient snack into a ₹500-crore industry—ripe for disruption by nimble homegrown players.
You don’t need a factory to begin. With just a roaster, sealer, and solid raw supply, entrepreneurs are launching profitable makhana brands from balconies and backyards.
From peri-peri to Himalayan salt-lime, the real money’s in creative flavoring. A ₹100 makhana pouch with bold taste can bring margins that rival gourmet coffee.
Bihar’s ponds produce over 80% of India’s makhana, yet most farmers see slim profits. Middlemen and processors are where the real cash flow happens—if you control sourcing.
One small batch of roasted makhana costs under ₹30 to make and can retail for ₹120–₹150 with branding. That’s not just markup—it’s a business model hiding in plain sight.
Major D2C brands are eyeing makhana for export shelves and modern trade stores. Even Bollywood-backed snack startups are cashing in on the fox nut wave.
The jump from ₹3 lakh to ₹30 lakh setups brings automation, higher hygiene, and better yields—translating to consistent quality and serious scale.
Forget distributors—savvy founders are using reels, influencer drops, and health hacks to build cult makhana followings and drive online sales straight from kitchens.
With just an FSSAI license and smart packaging, even a home-scale business can gain retail credibility—making it one of the few food ventures you can scale without a restaurant or café.