From ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh: The logistics leap that's making many in small towns rich

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
One small-town teacher turned his side hustle into a logistics empire, all while keeping his day job. How did a single DTDC franchise transform into a ₹3 lakh-a-month cash machine?
Think courier services are low-margin drudgery? Some DTDC franchisees are quietly pocketing 35% profit margins—thanks to one little-known operational hack.
It promises freedom, but is your DTDC franchise really working for you—or are you just running another job in disguise? Here's what the brochures won’t say.
The real money in DTDC isn't in the parcels—it’s in the speed. Franchisees who crack the express delivery code are earning twice the average.
Not all investments deliver. Some DTDC franchise owners report early burnout, underwhelming returns, and staffing nightmares. Where did they go wrong?
A clever franchise owner figured out how to automate 80% of his operations using just three tools—and now manages three branches remotely.
Want true passivity? Here's how one investor turned ₹10 lakh into hands-free monthly earnings with a master franchise—and zero courier experience.
Many underestimate the working capital crunch in month three. Here’s how poor cash planning can quietly wreck your passive income dream.
DTDC offers training, but does it actually prepare franchisees for real-world chaos? A first-timer’s bumpy ride through 'support' might surprise you.
