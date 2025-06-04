From butter to biceps: Inside Amul’s protein-fueled takeover

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Protein War

Amul just halved the price of whey protein in India—₹2.67 per gram. That’s not a discount; it’s a direct strike on global brands and boutique startups used to charging double.

From Waste to Weapon

Amul’s secret weapon? Cheese waste. The 3 million liters of daily whey it once discarded is now fuelling India’s cheapest protein revolution.

Kulfi Gains

High-protein lassi, paneer, and even kbulfi? Amul’s strategy isn’t supplements—it’s everyday nutrition with hidden muscle, served cold and creamy.

Rural Blitz

While rivals chase urban gyms, Amul is targeting the heartland. Their game plan? Protein without lifestyle change—lassi with a lift, buttermilk with a bonus.

Brand Muscle

Nine out of ten IPL teams wear Amul. But this time, it’s not butter—it’s biceps. Their campaign is selling grams per kilo body weight like it’s gospel.

Startup Smash

Startups like OZiva and MuscleBlaze may have owned the premium niche—but Amul’s mass-market, low-cost invasion might knock them out of the protein race altogether.

D2C Playbook

By going direct-to-consumer, Amul isn’t just selling—it’s listening. Insights from its stores and app are shaping the future of food-fortified India.

The ₹1 Lakh Crore Gambit

Amul isn’t chasing ₹1,500 crore in whey sales—it’s eyeing the full ₹1.36 lakh crore protein-based products market by 2033. That’s not disruption; that’s domination.

Nutrition Revolution

With 73% of Indians protein-deficient, Amul isn’t just feeding people—it’s fixing a national crisis with paneer, powder, and prime-time cricket.
