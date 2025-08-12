Gym economics: The profit formula built on no-shows and renewals

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Membership dues deliver steady income whether members show up or not.
Gyms sell more memberships than their space can handle at once.
Low attendance keeps wear, tear, and staffing costs minimal.
Contracts quietly roll over, capturing fees from inactive members.
New Year and festival sign-ups spike revenue despite quick dropouts.
Personal training, diet plans, and classes pad profits beyond memberships.
Low-cost chains thrive on thousands paying for minimal facility use.
Boutique gyms charge high fees for specialized, loyal-client services.
Cafés, spas, and workshops turn gyms into full wellness destinations.