Mother Dairy’s ₹15 lakh formula: The franchise side hustle everyone’s talking about

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

No Royalty

Most Mother Dairy franchises pay zero monthly royalties. That’s right—no cut to the mothership. It’s your profit, your pace, and your path to financial independence.

₹10 Lakh Empire

With just ₹5–10 lakhs, you could be running your own store, backed by a national brand. In a country of rising costs, that’s shockingly affordable business ownership.

Break-Even Blitz

Forget five-year slogs—Mother Dairy outlets can break even in as little as 18 months. If you’ve got foot traffic and hustle, the cash flow follows fast.

From Zero to ₹6L

Well-run locations rake in ₹2–6 lakh monthly revenue. Add in low overheads and no royalty, and your bank account might finally look like your ambition.

Profit-First Model

Dairy items can net 30% margins. Safal products trail slightly but push volume. Together? They create a consistent, recession-proof profit stream.

Training Included

No experience? No problem. Mother Dairy trains you on inventory, service, and setup—making it almost impossible to mess up if you follow the blueprint.

Neighborhood Magnet

Only 200–500 sq. ft. needed. Got a busy corner? That’s all it takes to plant a franchise that neighbors depend on daily.

Bulletproof Brand

With decades of trust and government roots, Mother Dairy isn’t a trend—it’s a staple. That brand recognition does half the selling for you.

Side Hustle to Main Gig

Many start their franchise as a side business—but end up quitting their day job. When ₹15 lakh/year rolls in, “hustle” becomes full-blown enterprise.
