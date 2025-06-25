The ₹3 lakh a month cart: What a simple chowmein stall can earn you in India

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Noodle Boom

India’s noodle market hit ₹17,700 crore in 2024—and it’s not slowing down. Chowmein is at the heart of this sizzling street-food surge.

Stall to Success

A Delhi couple turned ₹50,000 into a thriving chowmein stall pulling in ₹3 lakh a month. The secret? Location, flavor, and footfall.

Rolling Profits

A basic food truck setup costs ₹10–18 lakh—but can serve up to ₹10,000 a day in sales. That’s over ₹1 crore in annual revenue potential.

Factory Fresh

Small-scale chowmein manufacturing units can churn out ₹10–20 lakh a year in profit. Just 800 sq. ft. and a semi-auto machine get you started.

Street Hustle

With 20–40% margins, even the smallest noodle stall can rake in ₹5–10 lakh annually. No MBA needed—just a wok and the right spices.

From Flour to Fortune

Your only ingredients? Wheat flour, salt, oil, and guts. With demand soaring in cities, even basic chowmein sells like hotcakes.

Noodle Tycoon

Some top street vendors reportedly earn up to ₹99 lakh per year across India—putting chowmein sellers in the same league as mid-level tech execs.

Permits & Payoffs

With FSSAI licenses, GST registration, and UDYAM enrollment, even a roadside stall can scale into a legit SME in months.

Viral Vendor Goldmine

A well-branded cart + Instagram + sizzling reels = instant fame. Many vendors now go viral—and cash in—without ever needing a storefront.
