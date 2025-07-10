'The sweet that outsold Coke': How a ₹1 candy hit ₹100 crore in 8 months

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Pulse was launched in 2015 by DS Group, targeting India's love for tangy raw mango flavors with a spicy-salty masala core—resembling a nostalgic street food experience.
Despite minimal traditional advertising, Pulse went viral through word-of-mouth, social media, and user-generated content, reaching ₹100 crore in just 8 months.
Pulse broke industry norms by appealing primarily to adults, proving that bold, nostalgic flavors could thrive beyond the kids’ segment.
The product was developed from deep consumer insights, mimicking the kaccha aam + masala flavor that resonates strongly with Indian taste memory.
Following the success of the original, DS Group introduced guava, pineapple, litchi, orange, and tamarind-based formats like Pulse Shots and Golmol.
Pulse rapidly scaled to over 3.5 million retail outlets across India, using DS Group’s robust FMCG distribution network and expanding globally.
The brand's consumer-led innovation and disruptive growth are now featured in business school case studies, including IIM Ahmedabad.
By FY25, Pulse hit ₹750 crore in revenue, commanding a 19% market share and growing at 15% CAGR—well above the industry average.
DS Group aims to cross ₹1,000 crore with Pulse, expanding into new flavors, formats, and categories while leveraging digital analytics and regional storytelling.