'The sweet that outsold Coke': How a ₹1 candy hit ₹100 crore in 8 months

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Craving Bomb

Pulse was launched in 2015 by DS Group, targeting India's love for tangy raw mango flavors with a spicy-salty masala core—resembling a nostalgic street food experience.

Zero Ads

Despite minimal traditional advertising, Pulse went viral through word-of-mouth, social media, and user-generated content, reaching ₹100 crore in just 8 months.

Adult Candy

Pulse broke industry norms by appealing primarily to adults, proving that bold, nostalgic flavors could thrive beyond the kids’ segment.

Street Science

The product was developed from deep consumer insights, mimicking the kaccha aam + masala flavor that resonates strongly with Indian taste memory.

Flavor Surge

Following the success of the original, DS Group introduced guava, pineapple, litchi, orange, and tamarind-based formats like Pulse Shots and Golmol.

Retail Blitz

Pulse rapidly scaled to over 3.5 million retail outlets across India, using DS Group’s robust FMCG distribution network and expanding globally.

Case Study

The brand's consumer-led innovation and disruptive growth are now featured in business school case studies, including IIM Ahmedabad.

Revenue Rocket

By FY25, Pulse hit ₹750 crore in revenue, commanding a 19% market share and growing at 15% CAGR—well above the industry average.

Future Play

DS Group aims to cross ₹1,000 crore with Pulse, expanding into new flavors, formats, and categories while leveraging digital analytics and regional storytelling.
Related Stories

The ₹80,000 shortcut to monthly ₹60,000: This could be India’s cheapest income stream Earn ₹75K–₹1.5 lakh monthly: Inside Amul’s low-cost ice cream empire From butter to biceps: Inside Amul’s protein-fueled takeover 'CAM charges, 0 rent': The shocking truth about owning shops in malls in India