Zomato’s B2B goldmine: How bulk groceries turned into ₹4 lakh side hustles

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Forget mandis—Indian farmers are now selling directly to top restaurants through Zomato’s Hyperpure, cutting middlemen and earning up to ₹4 lakh a month. Here's how the farm-to-fork gold rush works.
No app, no scooter, no tiffins—just bags of atta and crates of onions. Welcome to India’s quiet B2B revolution where suppliers earn big without ever making a delivery.
With Blinkit now a major buyer, Hyperpure isn't just feeding restaurants—it’s fueling India’s instant grocery boom. And suppliers are cashing in on both ends.
Imagine supplying everything a 5-star kitchen needs—from veggies and vinegar to steel scrubbers—in one shipment. Hyperpure makes that real, and profitable.
Zomato’s restaurant clients don’t just order food—they order everything. And Hyperpure’s backend suppliers are turning daily refills into steady income.
This side hustle doesn’t need culinary skills—just cartons of dal or crates of tomatoes. If you can pack, ship, and scale, Zomato wants you in the Hyperpure loop.
Hyperpure handles the delivery, the clients, and the payments. Suppliers just focus on stocking up—Zomato does the heavy lifting (literally and financially).
India’s cloud kitchens run on precision and predictability. Hyperpure’s supplier network is what keeps the food flowing—and that flow is your earning potential.
Think big: small-time grocers and agri-traders are scaling to regional distributors via Hyperpure, without building a single store. It’s the backend empire no one talks about.