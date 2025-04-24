'45+ and disposable': These signs mean your company's already erased you

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
It starts quietly—key projects and leadership roles go to younger peers while veterans are left out, signaling an invisible demotion long before any formal exit begins.
Mid-career professionals face shifting KPIs and hyper-scrutiny. Success is no longer celebrated—it’s reinterpreted as expected, and failure is amplified to justify removal.
Climbs stop cold. Despite experience, 45+ employees are bypassed for advancement as companies seek "dynamic leaders" with "longer runways," code for "younger and cheaper."
Older workers are seen as tech-averse or inflexible. Even when they adapt, they’re branded as “lagging behind” newer hires who speak digital fluently and cost far less.
Many are nudged into distant or inconvenient locations, a strategy to provoke voluntary exits. It's a soft push out the door, disguised as operational necessity.
Younger colleagues are told to lead or innovate without you. Conversations move elsewhere. You’re included less, briefed late, and eventually, forgotten entirely.
Once seen as mentors or decision-makers, sidelined veterans lose their sense of value. This leads to eroded confidence, quiet shame, and growing anxiety about the future.
You’re not laid off—you’re left in limbo. With no severance and no clear role, you're trapped in a position that has ceased to matter, slowly waiting for the inevitable.
This isn’t rare—it’s rampant across Indian IT and corporate sectors. It’s not official policy, but a systemic drift, claim HR experts.