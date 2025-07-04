1 Viral Video, 1 IIT Degree, 0 Backup: The incredible story of Jitendra Kumar

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

IIT Exit

He had a B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur and a job in hand—but quit it all to chase theatre dreams in Mumbai. Not in the script, but definitely on brand.

Physics Hustle

Before he played Jeetu Bhaiya, he was one—teaching Physics and Maths to survive in Mumbai while failing auditions on the side.

YouTube Launch

His debut as “The Q-tiya Intern” wasn’t on Netflix—it was a scrappy viral video on TVF. Millions watched. One career launched.

Jeetu Effect

From Kota Factory’s Bhaiya to Panchayat’s Secretary, he didn’t just act—he created cult characters that turned into cultural icons.

NSD Rejection

The National School of Drama said no. So he built his own stage—from IIT’s dramatics society to India’s biggest web series sets.

Engineer Dropout

Born to a family of engineers, Jitendra swapped cement and steel for scripts and stage lights. No Plan B. Just relentless Plan A.

OTT Royalty

He makes ₹70K an episode and ranks among the top-paid web stars in India. Not bad for someone who once borrowed cash to pay rent.

Friendship Dividend

A college friendship with Biswapati Sarkar turned into his career catalyst. Right stage, right script, right support.

Reluctant Star

No PR machine. No glam hype. Just raw storytelling, steady work, and characters that stick. He didn’t chase fame—it found him.
Related Stories

Ramayana’s ₹835 crore gamble: Why Nitesh Tiwari can’t afford a misstep 'Spotify's new No. 1': World’s most-followed artist isn't American, isn’t K-pop and just hit 151 mn 'He was 58 and done': The inside story of a TV gamble that saved Amitabh Bachchan 'She shook up Panchayat on Amazon': But Kranti Devi's real story began on the back of a truck