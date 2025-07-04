1 Viral Video, 1 IIT Degree, 0 Backup: The incredible story of Jitendra Kumar

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
He had a B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur and a job in hand—but quit it all to chase theatre dreams in Mumbai. Not in the script, but definitely on brand.
Before he played Jeetu Bhaiya, he was one—teaching Physics and Maths to survive in Mumbai while failing auditions on the side.
His debut as “The Q-tiya Intern” wasn’t on Netflix—it was a scrappy viral video on TVF. Millions watched. One career launched.
From Kota Factory’s Bhaiya to Panchayat’s Secretary, he didn’t just act—he created cult characters that turned into cultural icons.
The National School of Drama said no. So he built his own stage—from IIT’s dramatics society to India’s biggest web series sets.
Born to a family of engineers, Jitendra swapped cement and steel for scripts and stage lights. No Plan B. Just relentless Plan A.
He makes ₹70K an episode and ranks among the top-paid web stars in India. Not bad for someone who once borrowed cash to pay rent.
A college friendship with Biswapati Sarkar turned into his career catalyst. Right stage, right script, right support.
No PR machine. No glam hype. Just raw storytelling, steady work, and characters that stick. He didn’t chase fame—it found him.