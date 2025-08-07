9 Korean dramas: New stories stir romance, fantasy, and power plays this August

Beyond the Bar (Netflix, Aug 2)

A rookie lawyer armed with moral fire faces a brutal reality check in Seoul’s cutthroat legal world. Her mentor? A seasoned cynic who knows when to bend the rules—and when to break them.

My Lovely Journey (Viki, Aug 2)

From canceled concerts to countryside cafés, a former idol sheds his stardust past to become a travel journalist. What begins as an escape becomes a soul-deep reckoning with identity and purpose.

Love, Take Two (Viki, Aug 4)

A mother-daughter pair relocates for a fresh start—but a mysterious father-son duo dredges up a past the mother never planned to revisit. Old sparks, hidden truths, and generational twists ensue.

The Echoes of Survivors (Netflix, Aug 15)

This chilling doc threads the voices of those who lived through Korea’s most harrowing disasters—wars, collapses, silenced tragedies—into an unforgettable national reckoning.

My Troublesome Star (Viki, Aug 18)

Once Korea’s brightest light, she vanished mid-fame. Decades later, she reemerges—no memory, no allies, no clue. Her comeback isn’t just career—it’s survival in a world that moved on.

Aema (Netflix, Aug 22)

In 1980s Korea, scandal sells and women suffer. But when an ambitious actress and barmaid unite, they upend cinema’s boys’ club—and make film history in high heels and sharper minds.

Twelve (JioHotstar, Aug 23)

Heaven’s warriors walk among us. But their halos are slipping. “Twelve” throws divine agents into gritty battles with dark forces—and each other—in this high-stakes urban fantasy.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty! (Netflix, Aug 23)

A sharp-tongued chef wakes up in a Joseon palace kitchen, whipping up 21st-century fusion in a kingdom not ready for garlic confit. One misstep could mean exile—or execution.

Love, Untangled (Netflix, Aug 29)

In a school of sleek hairstyles and quiet crushes, one girl’s curls defy both gravity and social norms. She just wants the boy’s attention—but may end up rewriting the rules of self-love.
