9 OTT releases you can’t miss this weekend—from Kajol’s horror to Vadivelu’s twist

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Kajol returns in a spine-tingling supernatural thriller where a family curse awakens. A haunted house, a grieving mother, and a secret buried beneath blood.
Vadivelu ditches comedy for chaos in this twisty Tamil thriller with Fahadh Faasil. A con, an old man, and a memory that won’t die quietly.
A fiery marriage, brutal fights, and emotional healing—Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen spark chemistry and conflict in this gripping romantic drama.
A wrongfully jailed father returns to find his family broken—and begins to heal through an unlikely bond with his young niece. Quietly devastating.
No one knows what it’s about—but buzz says Eenie Meanie is Jio’s best-kept secret of the year. Mystery, thriller, or mind-bender? You decide.
Family secrets take center stage in this Kannada drama with dark humor and unexpected suspense. Think small-town play meets big-time betrayal.
What happens when the boss’s mother sets up an old-age daycare in a corporate office? Warmth, chaos, and comedy collide in this feel-good workplace satire.
A mother plunges into the Amazon to rescue her daughter from a trafficking ring. Rivers of Fate is fierce, frightening, and emotionally raw.
Mobsters Frank Costello and Vito Genovese wage a violent war in postwar NYC. Power, betrayal, and bloodlines clash in this gritty period crime drama.