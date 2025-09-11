9 stock market movies that show how greed and risk can crash everything

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Mortgage Meltdown

The Big Short turns the 2008 housing crash into a gripping, chaotic ride—showing how a few bold investors saw through the market’s lies before it all collapsed.

Corruption Exposed

Inside Job delivers a ruthless, fact-packed dissection of the financial crisis, revealing the systemic rot within banks, regulators, and economists alike.

Greed Manifesto

Wall Street immortalized Gordon Gekko’s mantra—“Greed is good”—as it explored the seductive power and moral decay of ‘80s high finance.

Profit Frenzy

The Wolf of Wall Street is an outrageous chronicle of excess, fraud, and total moral implosion on the back of penny stocks and boiler rooms.

Collapse Countdown

Margin Call compresses the final 24 hours before a financial firm implodes—revealing how numbers, risk, and fear decide who survives and who burns.

Sales Desperation

Glengarry Glen Ross gives a brutal, brilliant look into the lives of salesmen willing to lie, cheat, and betray to stay afloat—where closing is everything.

Foreclosure Fallout

99 Homes zooms in on the human wreckage of the housing crisis, showing how eviction and exploitation become tools for survival and profit.

Government Gamble

Too Big to Fail dramatizes the scramble inside U.S. financial and political circles as they try to stop a total collapse—revealing egos, panic, and power plays.

Bank Killer

Rogue Trader tells the true story of Nick Leeson, whose unchecked trades destroyed Barings Bank—proof that a single man can bring down centuries of trust.
