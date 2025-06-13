9 top OTT picks this week: From Karan Johar’s Traitors to Malayalam hit Alappuzha Gymkhana

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Rana returns to the shadows as family secrets deepen and a deadlier enemy closes in.
Arnold Schwarzenegger juggles fatherhood and firepower in this spy-action sequel.
Karan Johar stirs chaos in a reality game of trust, betrayal, and cold strategy.
College boxing meets heart and humor in this Malayalam sports comedy.
A magical board game rewrites college life in this Malayalam fantasy comedy.
Produced by Samantha, this Telugu horror-comedy takes aim at married life and mischief.
Haunted cruise, killer laughs—Dhilluku Dhuddu 4 sails into supernatural comedy waters.
This gripping documentary dives into the 2023 deep-sea tragedy with chilling precision.
Music, romance, and drama collide in this lyrical love story.