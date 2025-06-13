9 top OTT picks this week: From Karan Johar’s Traitors to Malayalam hit Alappuzha Gymkhana

‘One bad joke, ₹600 crore apart’: Badshah vs. Dua Lipa gets awkward

Amaran, Her, Lucky Baskhar...: Tamil, Malayalam and Telegu OTT releases to watch this weekend

Bougainvillea, Kishkindha Kandam, Pani...: Malayalam OTT releases you should be watching this month

Andhagan, Bloody Beggar, Lucky Bhaskar...: Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam OTT releases to watch this week