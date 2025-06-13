9 top OTT picks this week: From Karan Johar’s Traitors to Malayalam hit Alappuzha Gymkhana

Rana Naidu S2 (Netflix)

Rana returns to the shadows as family secrets deepen and a deadlier enemy closes in.

FUBAR S2 (Netflix)

Arnold Schwarzenegger juggles fatherhood and firepower in this spy-action sequel.

The Traitors (Prime Video)

Karan Johar stirs chaos in a reality game of trust, betrayal, and cold strategy.

Alappuzha Gymkhana (SonyLIV)

College boxing meets heart and humor in this Malayalam sports comedy.

Padakkalam (JioHotstar)

A magical board game rewrites college life in this Malayalam fantasy comedy.

Subham (JioHotstar)

Produced by Samantha, this Telugu horror-comedy takes aim at married life and mischief.

 Devil’s Double Next Level (ZEE5)

Haunted cruise, killer laughs—Dhilluku Dhuddu 4 sails into supernatural comedy waters.

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster (Netflix)

This gripping documentary dives into the 2023 deep-sea tragedy with chilling precision.

Jodi (SonyLIV)

Music, romance, and drama collide in this lyrical love story.

