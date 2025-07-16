₹91 crore day 1? What makes Rajinikanth the Box Office benchmark

₹500 Cr Pre-Sale

Coolie locked ₹500 crore in rights before release—highest ever for a Tamil film. No screens, no shows, just pure Rajini pull.

₹150 Cr Paycheck

For Coolie, Rajinikanth takes home ₹150 crore—equal to the entire budget of most big South Indian films.

₹80 Cr Overseas

Distributors abroad paid over ₹80 crore for Coolie. Rajinikanth’s name alone guarantees global cash flow.

₹91 Cr Opening

Jailer exploded with ₹91 crore on day one. For reference, that’s more than most Bollywood films earn in a week.

₹370 Cr in Rights

2.0 sold its rights for ₹370 crore pre-release. Add ₹655 crore box office, and you’ve got a near-₹1,000 crore juggernaut.

₹44 Cr From Andhra

Coolie’s Telugu rights sold for ₹44 crore (pre-GST). That’s a massive figure—without even a dubbed trailer out.

Director at ₹50 Cr

Even Lokesh Kanagaraj, directing Coolie, is getting ₹50 crore. That’s Rajini inflation—everyone earns more around him.

No-Risk Model

His movies recover costs before release via satellite, digital, and music. For producers, Rajini = guaranteed ROI.

Merch + Buzz = ₹₹₹

Posters, teasers, t-shirts—everything Rajini touches turns to cash. He’s not a film star. He’s a moving market.
