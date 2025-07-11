‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ to ‘Narivetta’: This weekend’s OTT lineup is fire. Check out list

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In Aap Jaisa Koi, R. Madhavan ditches textbook romance for a raw, late-blooming love with a French teacher. Expect whispers, societal glare, and quietly explosive chemistry.
Narivetta throws you into tribal land wars and power games in Kerala. Tovino Thomas is the insider-turned-whistleblower—and every scene bristles with urgency.
Season 3 of Foundation brings back empire-crushing prophecies and space-age warfare. It’s sci-fi that thinks big, looks bigger, and refuses to play safe.
In Special Ops 2, cyber warfare isn’t just typing—it’s life-or-death code. Kay Kay Menon leads a quiet storm through digital and real-world battlefields.
Four Years Later shows a marriage held together by flight tickets and buffering signals. An Indo-Aussie cross-continental love that’s as fragile as it is fierce.
Jaws @ 50 unearths terrifying truths behind the film that made beachgoers fear the water. The doc’s packed with deep cuts, deleted screams, and Spielbergian secrets.
Mr Rani goes full-on goofy with small-town antics and lovable madness. Perfect for families needing laughs without any post-watch discussion.
Karki delivers stormy emotions and hammer-blow action with regional roots. It’s raw, relentless, and proof that regional cinema is rewriting the rules.