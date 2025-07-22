Ahaan Panday’s ride revealed: Inside the Harley that dtole Saiyaara

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Ahaan Panday’s ride in Saiyaara isn’t just a prop—it’s Harley’s most affordable India launch ever. The X440 blends muscle and tech at a price that turns heads on-screen and off.
For his debut, Ahaan Panday didn’t pick a Ducati or a Royal Enfield. He saddled up the Harley-Davidson X440. Why this unexpected choice? The answer lies in its attitude.
With a 440cc air-oil cooled engine and 38Nm of torque, the Harley X440 hits 137km/h. But it’s the little extras—USB ports, theft alarm, TFT dash—that make it a tech-savvy surprise.
This isn’t Milwaukee muscle. The X440 is co-developed with Hero for Indian roads. A global badge with desi DNA? That’s Harley’s biggest bet yet.
The roadster’s rugged stance and classic lines weren’t just for show. Costume designers say the Harley X440 was “central to Ahaan’s character arc.”
Three trims—Denim, Vivid, and S—span a price of ₹2.39 to ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). But which one did Ahaan ride—and what’s the real difference on the road?
At ₹2.8 lakh on-road, the X440 competes with the Hunter 350 and Speed 400. Is Harley ready to dominate a segment it once ignored?
320mm front disc, USD forks, Bluetooth nav, and a 13.5L tank—the X440 isn’t a stripped-down Harley. It’s got the bones of a bruiser with the brain of a commuter.
Harley almost quit India in 2020. Now it’s back, rebranded, and riding pillion with a Bollywood newcomer. Is the X440 its redemption arc?