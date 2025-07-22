Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Ahaan Panday’s ride revealed: Inside the Harley that stole Saiyaara

Movie Machine

Ahaan Panday’s ride in Saiyaara isn’t just a prop—it’s Harley’s most affordable India launch ever. The X440 blends muscle and tech at a price that turns heads on-screen and off.

Biker Debut

For his debut, Ahaan Panday didn’t pick a Ducati or a Royal Enfield. He saddled up the Harley-Davidson X440. Why this unexpected choice? The answer lies in its attitude.

X440 Exposed

With a 440cc air-oil cooled engine and 38Nm of torque, the Harley X440 hits 137km/h. But it’s the little extras—USB ports, theft alarm, TFT dash—that make it a tech-savvy surprise.

Built in Bharat

This isn’t Milwaukee muscle. The X440 is co-developed with Hero for Indian roads. A global badge with desi DNA? That’s Harley’s biggest bet yet.

Saiyaara Style

The roadster’s rugged stance and classic lines weren’t just for show. Costume designers say the Harley X440 was “central to Ahaan’s character arc.”

Variant Hunt

Three trims—Denim, Vivid, and S—span a price of ₹2.39 to ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). But which one did Ahaan ride—and what’s the real difference on the road?

Harley Goes Midrange

At ₹2.8 lakh on-road, the X440 competes with the Hunter 350 and Speed 400. Is Harley ready to dominate a segment it once ignored?

Spec Showdown

320mm front disc, USD forks, Bluetooth nav, and a 13.5L tank—the X440 isn’t a stripped-down Harley. It’s got the bones of a bruiser with the brain of a commuter.

Pandemic Legacy

Harley almost quit India in 2020. Now it’s back, rebranded, and riding pillion with a Bollywood newcomer. Is the X440 its redemption arc?
