Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s paycheck, guest list, and a major twist

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Salman Khan reportedly filmed the show’s promo around a political theme—shot straight from 2 PM to midnight. But insiders hint it’s more than a gimmick—it may define the season’s power games.
Three hosts, five months, and one unpredictable show. After Salman’s 12-week run, buzz says Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor will each bring their own chaos to the Bigg Boss throne.
Forget prime time. This year, Bigg Boss is a digital-first beast. New episodes hit Jio Hotstar before TV—flipping the legacy format and targeting a younger, unfiltered audience.
Despite a five-month stretch, The Indian Express reports the production isn’t as lavish as past seasons. Why are the makers going lean just as the drama scales up?
From Rs 250 crore to possibly Rs 120 crore—Salman Khan’s paycheck has seen a major cut. But there’s a twist: the show’s new format may demand less screen time—and more intrigue.
From Dheeraj Dhoopar to YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija, names are floating—but no confirmations. Sources say even last-minute wild cards could flip the season’s narrative overnight.
Watch it first on OTT—then again on TV. The 90-minute delay between platforms may spark a spoiler war online, giving fans a new reason to fight outside the house.
While prepping for Bigg Boss, Salman sold his Mumbai flat for Rs 5.35 crore—after earning Rs 56 lakh in rent. Just a side hustle? Or something bigger brewing behind the scenes?
At 15 weeks, Bigg Boss 19 will be the show’s longest season ever. Can the format survive without burning out—or will the extra stretch bring a breakdown no one sees coming?