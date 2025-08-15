Bigg Boss Season 19 goes digital First: Here’s who’s in and what’s new

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
This year, Bigg Boss turns into a house of power plays—with contestants divided into ruling and opposition parties, turning tasks into full-blown political drama with weekly leadership shifts.
For the first time, the show won’t be just run by Bigg Boss—it’ll be run by housemates. From rules to rewards, the power is in their hands. Expect chaos, alliances, and rebellion.
TV darling Gaurav Khanna, influencer Payal Gaming, and actress Hunar Hali Gandhi are locked in. With Roadies’ Siwet Tomar and Splitsvilla’s Khank Wadhwani, the drama’s already scripted in fire.
Bigg Boss 19 will debut exclusively on JioHotstar—90 minutes before it airs on Colors. It’s the show’s biggest digital shift yet, catering to India’s streaming-first generation.
Up to four wildcards are being lined up. Among the buzzed names: Sreerama Chandra (maybe), Hansika Motwani, Sailesh Lodha, and comedian Ali Asgar. Expect late twists.
Out of 45 names approached, 10 contestants are confirmed. The final 15 will enter on day one, but only those who play the smartest political game will last through the 5-month marathon.
Viewers won’t just vote—they’ll influence the show’s storyline. With interactive polls and game-changing votes, the audience becomes the true Bigg Boss behind the scenes.
The new house, ready by August 20, is reportedly divided like Parliament—with zones for debates, strategy, and confrontations. It’s a stage built for high-octane storytelling.
With just days left for the August 24 premiere, social media is ablaze with leaks, hints, and speculation. If the pre-show buzz is any sign, Season 19 is about to be explosive.