'Dekh raha hai Binod': How a ₹100 hustler became India’s favourite meme

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
He once earned ₹100 a day hawking cotton on a cycle. Now, Ashok Pathak earns up to ₹10 lakh per season and has strutted down the Cannes red carpet. That’s not a script—it’s a resurrection.
His dad worked coal furnaces. His uncle sold cotton. Ashok joined them as a teen, riding 20 km for a sale worth ₹100. Today, he rides in cabs to film shoots.
Factory jobs and ₹200 weekly paychecks pushed him to tobacco and despair. But college theatre pulled him into a world that eventually paid him ₹40,000—for one performance.
A youth festival role earned him a ₹40,000 cheque—a fortune back then. He used it not to party, but to pack his bags for Mumbai. The city wasn’t kind—but he stayed.
For ₹1,500 a day, he played nameless roles—guards, waiters, extras. Those roles barely paid rent. But he built a reel—and grit.
He hesitated to take the Panchayat role—it paid less than film gigs, maybe ₹10,000 an episode. But that “Dekh raha hai Binod” moment made him a household name.
Now, he charges ₹5–10 lakh per season. From ₹100 cotton runs to six-digit contracts, Ashok’s earnings aren’t just growing—they’ve exploded.
You’ve seen him in Sacred Games, Aarya, Shanghai—earning ₹1,000–₹2,000 per day, often without dialogue. Those blink-and-miss roles built his foundation.
No godfather, no glam. Just ₹100 gigs, ₹40,000 windfalls, and a mountain of rejections. Ashok Pathak didn’t trend—he toiled.