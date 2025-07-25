From Darbhanga to BMW: How Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip Became a Kitchen King

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Farah Khan’s cook, Dilip Mukhiya, doesn’t just stir sabzi—he reportedly drives a BMW, owns a 3-storey house in Darbhanga, and earns over ₹1 lakh per month.
Farah jokes she can’t reveal his full pay or “every cook would quit.” But some reports estimate Dilip’s annual income crosses ₹12 lakh, not including perks like sponsored schooling for his kids.
He’s from rural Bihar—but thanks to Farah Khan’s YouTube kitchen vlogs, Dilip’s now brushing shoulders with Shah Rukh Khan and has shot for ads as a minor celeb.
Soft-spoken and slyly funny, Dilip became a fan-favorite on Farah’s channel. His deadpan banter and kitchen cameos have turned him into a household name—no lines, no script, just presence.
He’s been with Farah for over a decade. That loyalty, plus skill and screen charm, transformed him from cook-for-hire to a lifestyle success story with real estate and ad deals.
His kids now study in English-medium schools, funded by Farah. His family’s also pursuing culinary training. This isn’t just a job—it’s generational uplift.
Most domestic staff stay behind the curtain. Dilip’s shot scenes with Bollywood A-listers—he’s not background, he’s on camera, thanks to vlogs that reached millions.
BMW in the garage. ₹1 lakh+ in the bank every month. Real estate investments in motion. Dilip’s lifestyle now mirrors mid-tier executives—not typical domestic staff.
What sets Dilip apart? Not just cooking skills, but consistency, trust, humor—and the right platform. His story proves you don’t need Bollywood dreams to live a blockbuster life.