From kicks to curls: The high-performance routine powering Tiger Shroff

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Tiger starts every morning with a 45-minute heart-pumping grind—be it treadmill runs or dance breaks—to wake the body and sharpen the mind before most people hit snooze.
From aerial kicks to wall flips, his mid-day workouts read like a stunt reel. Martial arts, gymnastics, and parkour aren't hobbies—they're his training ground.
Every evening, Tiger hits the weights with brutal precision—bench presses, deadlifts, squats. No distractions, no excuses—just sculpted strength in motion.
No off days doesn’t mean burnout. Ice baths, deep tissue therapy, and sauna sessions are his secret weapons—proof that rest is an active part of the hustle.
His nights aren’t idle—they’re full-court press. Cricket, football, or basketball, Tiger plays hard, turning play into pliability and agility.
On lighter days, he swaps martial arts for dance, using rhythm and movement not just as cardio—but as emotional reset and creative release.
No fluff on the plate—just fish, eggs, greens, and grains. His no-junk, no-refined-sugar discipline has become the gold standard for clean bulking.
Eight liters a day, minimum. His hydration game is military-level—keeping energy up, muscles flushed, and recovery smooth.
Behind the scenes: BCAAs, whey protein, and multivitamins. Not flashy, but crucial. It’s the quiet support system behind his high-octane lifestyle.