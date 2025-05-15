From Minnal Murali to Maranamass: Basil Joseph’s 10 hits that redefined Malayalam cinema

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Kunjiramayanam (2015): Superstition meets slapstick in this cult village comedy that launched Basil’s directorial career.
Godha (2017): A refreshing sports comedy where Basil flips the macho wrestling world with humor and heart.
Minnal Murali (2021): The tailor-turned-superhero who electrified global audiences and earned Basil an Asian Academy Award.
Jan.E.Man (2021): Basil charms as Joymon in this dark comedy about an awkward birthday-funeral collision.
Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (2022): A biting satire on gender roles where Basil’s Rajesh becomes the face of fragile masculinity.
Palthu Janwar (2022): A feel-good rural comedy where Basil’s vet learns life lessons from four-legged friends.
Nunakkuzhi (2024): Basil turns up the dark humor as a businessman caught in chaos after an IT raid.
Guruvayoorambala Nadayil (2024): Relationships, spirituality, and laughs collide in this temple-centric comedy-drama.
Ponman (2025): An ensemble comedy where Basil’s timing and quirks shine in a riotous storyline.
Maranamass (2025): A wacky YouTuber, a bus ride, and a serial killer—Basil at his most eccentric in this dark comedy-thriller.