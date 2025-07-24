From Sarabhai to selling veggies: Rajesh Kumar’s real-life plot twist

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
He once ruled sitcoms and hit films—then quietly set up a vegetable stall outside his son’s school. It wasn’t for a role—it was a lesson in dignity.
He left behind the arc lights and embraced farm life—not for a hobby, but to challenge what the next generation thinks about labor, class, and food.
No glam, no scripts—just soil and bills. Facing bankruptcy, he found himself teaching organics to an uninterested crowd while silently drowning in debt.
Farming didn’t pay. With loans mounting and no steady income, the actor found himself scraping by—yet refusing to abandon the cause he believed in.
He says farming made him a better actor. For scenes needing emotion, he just remembers the day his crops caught fire—and the tears come uninvited.
He’s acting again—but this time, every performance is soaked in lived experience. What once was pretend, now hits closer to home than ever before.
His veggie cart outside a school wasn’t desperation—it was defiance. A message to kids that no job should be ridiculed, and no hand that feeds should be disrespected.
He once lit up Indian living rooms. Then he chose a field no camera would follow him into—and lost more than money. But he says he found something deeper.
Even after returning to TV, he hasn’t stopped. On social media, he now shares tips on gardening, organic food, and still speaks like a man who’s been through the fire.