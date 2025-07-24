From Sarabhai to selling veggies: Rajesh Kumar’s real-life plot twist

Star to Seller

He once ruled sitcoms and hit films—then quietly set up a vegetable stall outside his son’s school. It wasn’t for a role—it was a lesson in dignity.

Exit for Earth

He left behind the arc lights and embraced farm life—not for a hobby, but to challenge what the next generation thinks about labor, class, and food.

Public Breakdown

No glam, no scripts—just soil and bills. Facing bankruptcy, he found himself teaching organics to an uninterested crowd while silently drowning in debt.

Debts and Dirt

Farming didn’t pay. With loans mounting and no steady income, the actor found himself scraping by—yet refusing to abandon the cause he believed in.

Emotional Harvest

He says farming made him a better actor. For scenes needing emotion, he just remembers the day his crops caught fire—and the tears come uninvited.

Back on Screen

He’s acting again—but this time, every performance is soaked in lived experience. What once was pretend, now hits closer to home than ever before.

No Work Is Small

His veggie cart outside a school wasn’t desperation—it was defiance. A message to kids that no job should be ridiculed, and no hand that feeds should be disrespected.

Fame vs Farming

He once lit up Indian living rooms. Then he chose a field no camera would follow him into—and lost more than money. But he says he found something deeper.

Instagram Activist

Even after returning to TV, he hasn’t stopped. On social media, he now shares tips on gardening, organic food, and still speaks like a man who’s been through the fire.
