From turban to tycoon: Shera’s ₹100 crore life guarding Salman Khan

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Shera once wore a turban as a proud Sikh—until he cut his hair to blend into the crowd around Salman. That choice marked the beginning of a devotion that would redefine loyalty.
Atul Agnihotri’s busted lip. A bloodied Shera with a toothpick. A drunken night of boxing ended with Salman frantically restraining the man who would take a bullet for him.
Shera met Salman while guarding Keanu Reeves. A few months later, he was running 8 km ahead of Bhai’s car to clear fans, fueled by a mystery pill and a promise of lifelong protection.
Salman doesn’t flinch: “I can trust him with women, money, family—before and after alcohol.” That rare bond turned into the film Bodyguard and a relationship deeper than friendship.
Shera gave up his Sikh identity—turban and all—for his job. His cap became his armor in crowds, a silent symbol of the sacrifices that come with protecting a Bollywood megastar.
Before the movie, there was the man. Shera’s loyalty inspired Bodyguard, but the real-life Shera doesn’t need a script—he’s lived through more drama than any role could capture.
From working under Wizcraft to founding Tiger Security, Shera turned muscle into millions. Net worth? ₹100 crore. Latest toy? A ₹1.4 crore Range Rover.
Shera knows every secret—yet he stays silent. “If I write a book, Bhai will be doomed,” he laughs, then pulls back. Even the media respects his invisible code of loyalty.
“Ten bullets? He’ll take them all,” Shera says about Salman. But ask him who he’d shield first? “I am ready to take a bullet for him.” For Shera, there’s only one Maalik.