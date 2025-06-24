'Georgekutty is back': 9 reasons Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 may be the boldest one yet

Final Deception

After 13 years of secrets, Georgekutty’s story enters its final act. But how do you outsmart the law one last time when every move is being watched?

Reunion Chills

A single caption—“The past never stays silent”—and a reunion video of Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph, and Antony Perumbavoor sent Drishyam fans into meltdown mode.

Truth vs Georgekutty

With IG Geetha back and more determined than ever, will Georgekutty’s genius unravel—or evolve into something even darker?

Plot Under Wraps

Jeethu Joseph admits the climax has been locked for months—but character arcs are still shifting. What twist is so big it’s worth this much secrecy?

New Blood

While the original family returns, new characters will enter the mix. Allies? Threats? Or something far more dangerous?

Dual Versions

The Malayalam and Hindi versions may shoot in parallel—hinting at synchronized storytelling, but who will break the silence first: Mohanlal or Ajay Devgn?

Moral Spiral

Drishyam 3 won’t just be a thriller—it’ll question Georgekutty’s soul. Can you remain the hero when the lies never stop?

Back to Thodupuzha

The sleepy town where it all began returns once more—its misty roads and quiet corners hiding more than ever before.

Legacy Pressure

After the success of Drishyam 2, even Mohanlal admits the stakes are terrifyingly high. Will this final chapter live up to its legend?
